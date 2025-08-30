Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 402 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after buying an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 119,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $755.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

