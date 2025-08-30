Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Timken by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Timken Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $77.26 on Friday. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

