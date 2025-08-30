Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,594 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 390.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 899,919 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $4,819,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.35.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,109.97. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

