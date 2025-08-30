Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,704 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 243,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,473.40. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

