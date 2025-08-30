Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,188 Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in TIM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TIM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.1189 dividend. This represents a yield of 720.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

