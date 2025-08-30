Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.