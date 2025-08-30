Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $137.55 and a one year high of $206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.09.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

