Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $987,000 Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,476,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

