Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,385.20. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 293,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,793.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

