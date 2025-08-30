Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Hub Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

