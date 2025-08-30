Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Collins Stewart

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Collins Stewart in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 price objective on the stock. Collins Stewart’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

HTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 328.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 455. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,866.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.81.

Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hunting

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

