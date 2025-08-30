Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 1,575.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

ALDX stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $349.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.76. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $113,675.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

