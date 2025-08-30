iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,336 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.65% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $36,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ILTB opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

