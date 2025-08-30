iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

