iShares MBS ETF $MBB Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,398,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,167,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

