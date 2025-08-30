iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.33% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,803,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ILCB opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.