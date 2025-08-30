JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 to GBX 370 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 3.1%

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 281 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.76. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 158.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 333.80.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.