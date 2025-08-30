Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,347 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

