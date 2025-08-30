Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.