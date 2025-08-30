Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.