Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.