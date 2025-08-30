Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,799 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of EME opened at $619.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

