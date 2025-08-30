Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,315 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBUF. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 187,082 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 383,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QBUF opened at $28.20 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

