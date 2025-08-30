Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 479 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after purchasing an additional 945,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,858,000 after purchasing an additional 650,892 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,709,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,811,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.03 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

