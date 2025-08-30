Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,793 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 137.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.52. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 53.09%.The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

