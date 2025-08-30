Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF $FPXI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $58.69 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3479 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

