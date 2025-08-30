Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

