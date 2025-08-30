Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,530,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 285,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $350.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

