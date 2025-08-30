Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

FAST opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

