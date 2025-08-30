Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 394,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $12,645,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research raised Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

