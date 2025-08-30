Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,302,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VTHR opened at $285.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $287.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.28.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

