Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

HELO opened at $64.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

