Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 495,179 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 428,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

