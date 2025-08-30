Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,526,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,266,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,050,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

