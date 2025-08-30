Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 173.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $3,751,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

NYSE:BJ opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

