Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.22.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.80.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,679 shares of company stock worth $5,916,595. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

