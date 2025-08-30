Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.