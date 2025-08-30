Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

