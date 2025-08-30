Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 174,517 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $84.39 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

