Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 980,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 864,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,264.43 and a beta of 0.12.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

