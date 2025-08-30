Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $156.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

