Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

