Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $125,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

