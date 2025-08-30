Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,077 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,956,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,451,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 719,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.73 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

