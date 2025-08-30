Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,824,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,417,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,609 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,341 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 90.5% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 985,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,375,000 after acquiring an additional 468,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 458,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The company had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

