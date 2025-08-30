Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,401 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.