Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.98 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

