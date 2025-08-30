Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,168 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 486,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.76 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

