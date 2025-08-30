Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of NetApp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

