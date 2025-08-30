Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $173.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,724 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $261,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $931,946.67. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,379 shares of company stock valued at $37,090,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.